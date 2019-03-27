2 Georgia men arrested, accused of robberies across 2 states

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Two Georgia men have been arrested for robbing a string of fast-food restaurants in Alabama and Mississippi and may be suspects in a killing in Georgia.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says 21-year-old Sharae Threadgill of Stone Mountain and 18-year-old Jaylen Benton Ellerslie, both in Georgia, were arrested near Vicksburg late Monday following a chase. Pace says they’re wanted for a killing in Georgia.

They’re also accused of robbing fast-food restaurants Monday in Demopolis, Alabama, and in the Mississippi cities of Meridian and Brandon.

Brandon Police Chief William Thompson says a McDonald’s in his city was robbed when an armed man entered through a drive-thru window. Police in Meridian suspect the men attempted an armed robbery at a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop.

Thompson says federal authorities are also investigating.

