170,000 rechargeable power banks recalled, one report of igniting house fire

Daniel M. Friedman is recalling around 170,500 Universal rechargeable power banks used for smartphones and tablets due to a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC says the power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recalled chargers came in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head, a cat with sunglasses, and a rainbow between two clouds.

The firm has received three reports of the charger overheating including one report of a house fire causing up to $150,000 in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

These power banks were sold at Burlington, Kohl’s, Ross and other stores nationwide, according to the CPSC.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates to arrange to return the product for a full refund.

