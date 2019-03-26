× Two country artists set to headline Huntsville Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two country stars will be headling Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s 31st annual Huntsville Classic in May.

Singer-songwriters Lee Brice and Randy Houser will perform together during this year’s event at the Von Braun Center Propst Arena on May 9 at 8:30 p.m. Both artists plan to perform their hits acoustically and share the inspiration behind their songs with the crowd at the arena.

Brice has sold more than 12 million singles and albums, with five songs topping the charts. He is also a two-time Grammy nominee and has written songs for Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, and more.

Houser has sold over four million singles with four No. 1 hits. He has been nominated for three CMA awards and has written songs for Trace Adkins and Justin Moore.

Ginney McDonald, 2019 Huntsville Classic co-chair, is excited for the artists to pair up.

“We think this year’s Classic concertgoers and dinner guests will be blown away by the talent on stage,” she said in a news release. “We can’t wait to see these two solo artists combine for a great show, all to benefit a wonderful cause.”

Sean Kelly, 2019 Huntsville Classic co-chair, reminded the public all the money raised from the event helps patients in town.

“By purchasing a concert ticket, you are helping ensure our local not-for-profit hospital can continue delivering the highest level of care to patients,” he added in a news release.

The 2019 Classic will benefit the Heart Institute/Cardiovascular Services at Huntsville Hospital, helping find new per- and post-op areas for the Cardiac Hybrid Lab. Over 1,400 heart patients will benefit each year in the years ahead.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now and can be purchased at the VBC Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost between $15 and $25.

Prior to the concert, the Classic will begin with dinner on the Arena floor. Tickets for both the dinner and concert cost $200. For more information and to purchase tickets for the dinner and concert, contact the Foundation office at (256) 265-8077