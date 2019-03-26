Twickenham Kids Kindergarten Kidcam!

I usually go out away from the office to meet kids on their home turf: their own classrooms. I opened up my home turf to my daughter Shelby’s teachers and friends from Twickenham Kids Tuesday morning to let them see what I do every day, try their hand at using the ‘wall’ (the real name for the green wall is ‘chromakey’), and talk about severe weather, lightning, tornadoes, clouds, and everything in between!

It’s good to get out of my own environment most of the time, but I do enjoy getting to have our Twickenham family in to see first-hand what ‘Shelby’s Dad’ does every day!

Want Us to Visit Your School? It’s fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups. Feel free to contact us through the following link (or through my social media contacts below) to set up a time for one of us to visit with your group! WHNT News 19 Request an Anchor.

-Jason

