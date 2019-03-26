The U.S. Army’s 2019 Global Force Symposium lands in Huntsville for the 6th year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For the sixth straight year, the Association of the U.S. Army is holding its Global Force Symposium at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

The theme for the Association of the U.S. Army’s 2019 Global Force Symposium and Exposition is ‘Readiness for Multi-Domain Operations’. The event will be held on Tuesday, March 26th to Thursday, March 28th.

Senior Army military and civilian personnel from the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Fort Lee, Va.; the Huntsville-based U.S, Army Materiel Command; the U.S. Army Forces Command, Fort Bragg N.C.; and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) will attend and participate in the three-day event.

Special presentations coupled with panel discussions from our senior military and industry leaders will address readiness, modernization, sustainment, equipping the force, acquisition, and research and development.

Huntsville is home to more than 900 defense contractors and a military workforce of uniformed and civilian personnel totaling over 65,000.

Last year, more than 6,500 participants attended, including over 1,000 uniformed and civilian personnel from Army and Defense Department organizations. There were also over 200 industry and Army exhibits in the center`s South/East Halls and outdoor displays. A similar turnout is expected in 2019.