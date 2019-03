GURLEY, Ala. – The Gurley Fire Department needs help locating a stolen station vehicle that was taken on Tuesday morning.

Authorities warn that there is a Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm gun in the truck.

Officials say the vehicle is a 2015 Gray Chevrolet Tahoe. The VIN is 2613 and the tag is a Blue County Tag with the numbers of 56218CO.

Stolen

GURLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT VEHICLE

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

Color: Gray VIN: 2613

Tag: Blue County Tag 56218CO…

Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm

Reported to Gurley Police

If seen call dispatch 256-722-7181

@WAAYTV @waff48 @whnt @rocketcitynow @aremkus1 @HsvPolice @madisonpoliceAL pic.twitter.com/8SUbWXvUrC — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) March 26, 2019

If you see the vehicle contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-722-7181.