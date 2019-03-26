× Report: Alabama Guard Kira Lewis Jr. enters NCAA Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – AL.com is reporting that Alabama freshman point guard Kira Lewis Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a source. The 17-year-old out of Hazel Green led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 13.5 points in his freshman campaign.

Lewis Jr. is the second Alabama player that intends to transfer from the program since the university, and head basketball coach Avery Johnson mutually agreed to part ways on Sunday. Crimson Tide guard Dazon Ingram announced his plans to transfer on Monday in a post on his Instagram account.