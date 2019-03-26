Police investigate after shooting victim involved in wreck on Mastin Lake Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting after a gunshot victim was discovered at the scene of a wreck on Mastin Lake Road.
Police confirmed to WHNT News 19 the victim was shot at another location and was involved in a wreck at the Family Dollar.
They also confirmed one person was injured.
Our reporter at the scene says there appears to be a fatality.
We’re working to get more information and will update this story as it becomes available.
34.762307 -86.578551