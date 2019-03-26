Police investigate after shooting victim involved in wreck on Mastin Lake Road

Posted 10:39 pm, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54PM, March 26, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting after a gunshot victim was discovered at the scene of a wreck on Mastin Lake Road.

Police confirmed to WHNT News 19 the victim was shot at another location and was involved in a wreck at the Family Dollar.

They also confirmed one person was injured.

Our reporter at the scene says there appears to be a fatality.

We’re working to get more information and will update this story as it becomes available.

Google Map for coordinates 34.762307 by -86.578551.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.