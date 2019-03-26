× Police investigate after shooting victim involved in wreck on Mastin Lake Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting after a gunshot victim was discovered at the scene of a wreck on Mastin Lake Road.

Police confirmed to WHNT News 19 the victim was shot at another location and was involved in a wreck at the Family Dollar.

They also confirmed one person was injured.

Our reporter at the scene says there appears to be a fatality.

.@HsvPolice are at US-72 and Mastin Lake Road for what appears to be one person dead. @whnt pic.twitter.com/nAHS1edkva — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) March 27, 2019

