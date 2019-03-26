Pisgah’s Annie Hughes named 2019 Alabama Miss Basketball

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - In November of 2018, she signed to play basketball for Auburn. In March of 2019, she helped her team win its second state title in a row, and then a week later was named Gatorade Alabama Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The list goes on for Pisgah's Annie Hughes.
On Tueaday, Hughes was named overall Miss Basketball for the state of Alabama, becoming the first Pisgah player to do so. The Lady Eagles' point guard averaged 21.4 points, 7 rebounds, and just under two and a half assists en route to helping her team repeat as state champs.
Hughes also brought home the Class 3A Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.
Alabama Sportswriters Association
Miss Basketball Recipients (1988-2019)
2019 – Annie Hughes, Pisgah
2018 - Zipporah Broughton, Lee-Montgomery
2017 – Bianca Jackson, Brew Tech
2016 – Jasmine Walker, Jeff Davis
2015 - Shaquera Wade, Huntsville
2014 - Shakayla Thomas, Sylacauga
2013 - Marqu’es Webb, Hoover
2012 - Jasmine Jones, Bob Jones
2011 - Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2010 - Kaneisha Horn, Ramsay
2009 - Jala Harris, Bob Jones
2008 - Courtney Jones, Midfield
2007 - Katherine Graham, Ramsay
2006 - Shanavia Dowdell, Calera
2005 - Whitney Boddie, Florence
2004 - Starr Orr, Speake
2003 - Sidney Spencer, Hoover
2002 - Kate Mastin, Boaz
2001 - Donyel Wheeler, Huffman
2000 - Natasha Thomas, Lawrence County
1999 - Tasheika Morris, Butler
1998 - Gwen Jackson, Eufaula
1997 - April Nance, Butler
1996 - Nicole Carruth, Sulligent
1995 - Heather Mayes, Fyffe
1994 - Pam Duncan, Carrollton
1993 - Leah Monteith, Cherokee County
1992 - Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1991 - Tonya Tice, Hamilton
1990 - Karen Killen, Mars Hill Bible
1989 - Leslie Claybrook, St. James
1988 - Jeaniece Slater, Hartselle