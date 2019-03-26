Pisgah’s Annie Hughes named 2019 Alabama Miss Basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - In November of 2018, she signed to play basketball for Auburn. In March of 2019, she helped her team win its second state title in a row, and then a week later was named Gatorade Alabama Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The list goes on for Pisgah's Annie Hughes.

On Tueaday, Hughes was named overall Miss Basketball for the state of Alabama, becoming the first Pisgah player to do so. The Lady Eagles' point guard averaged 21.4 points, 7 rebounds, and just under two and a half assists en route to helping her team repeat as state champs.

Hughes also brought home the Class 3A Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

Alabama Sportswriters Association

Miss Basketball Recipients (1988-2019)

2019 – Annie Hughes, Pisgah

2018 - Zipporah Broughton, Lee-Montgomery

2017 – Bianca Jackson, Brew Tech

2016 – Jasmine Walker, Jeff Davis

2015 - Shaquera Wade, Huntsville

2014 - Shakayla Thomas, Sylacauga

2013 - Marqu’es Webb, Hoover

2012 - Jasmine Jones, Bob Jones

2011 - Hayden Hamby, West Morgan

2010 - Kaneisha Horn, Ramsay

2009 - Jala Harris, Bob Jones

2008 - Courtney Jones, Midfield

2007 - Katherine Graham, Ramsay

2006 - Shanavia Dowdell, Calera

2005 - Whitney Boddie, Florence

2004 - Starr Orr, Speake

2003 - Sidney Spencer, Hoover

2002 - Kate Mastin, Boaz

2001 - Donyel Wheeler, Huffman

2000 - Natasha Thomas, Lawrence County

1999 - Tasheika Morris, Butler

1998 - Gwen Jackson, Eufaula

1997 - April Nance, Butler

1996 - Nicole Carruth, Sulligent

1995 - Heather Mayes, Fyffe

1994 - Pam Duncan, Carrollton

1993 - Leah Monteith, Cherokee County

1992 - Yolanda Watkins, Decatur

1991 - Tonya Tice, Hamilton

1990 - Karen Killen, Mars Hill Bible

1989 - Leslie Claybrook, St. James

1988 - Jeaniece Slater, Hartselle