× Pence speaks at National Space Council meeting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – America has a plan to return astronauts to the moon within the next five years and the technology to make it happen, Vice President Mike Pence said in remarks Tuesday in Huntsville.

Speaking prior to a meeting of the National Space Council Tuesday in Huntsville, Pence said the goal is to send astronauts to the southern pole of the moon, where there is great scientific and economic value.

“As you will hear in these recommendations, we will call on NASA not just to adopt new policies, but to embrace a new mindset,” Pence said. “That begins with setting bold goals and staying on schedule.”

Pence is the chairman of the National Space Council.