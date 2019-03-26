Watch Live: Vice President Pence speaks at the USSRC for the National Space Council Meeting

Limestone County man charged with sexually abusing child

Posted 12:39 pm, March 26, 2019, by

ELKMONT, Ala. – Limestone County authorities have charged a man with sexually abusing a child.

Jose Manuel Reyes, 42, of Elkmont, was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.

The girl told her mother Reyes had been touching her inappropriately when she was 9 or 10 years old, authorities said. When investigators interviewed him, they said Reyes admitted touching the girl several times over the last six years.

Authorities said Reyes and the victim knew each other.

Bond for Reyes hadn’t been set early Tuesday afternoon, and he was still in the Limestone County Jail.

