Ider police officer charged with DUI

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Ider police officer Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they noticed a vehicle driving in the middle of the road along Highway 35 heading towards Rainsville, and stopped it after it crossed the dividing line several times, nearly striking an 18-wheeler.

Deputies charged Jeremy Pinegar, 32, with DUI, and said he was employed by the Ider Police Department.

Sheriff Nick Welden commended the deputies for being alert and arresting Pinegar.

“Those of us that are employed as law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards, and those that cannot conform to those standards have no place in this line of work,” he said.