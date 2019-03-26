× Huntsville Police searching for wanted man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are searching for a wanted man.

Police say Brandon Harris has two warrants for domestic violence and theft.

Authorities say Harris broke up with a female victim on March 19. She was attempting to get out of a car they were in on Sparkman Drive, and Harris allegedly began to drive while she was getting out, dragging her along the ground and injuring her. Harris then stopped the car and got out, pulling the victim’s hair and taking her cell phone before driving off.

Anybody with information regarding Harris’s whereabouts should contact Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.