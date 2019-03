× Huntsville police investigating shooting on Binford Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Binford Drive.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesman said one woman was at the hospital in critical condition.

There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting or whether anyone was in custody.