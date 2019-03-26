× Huntsville man killed in shooting near Mastin Lake Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man was found dead next to a vehicle that crashed into a pole on Tuesday evening along US-72 east, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting call near at the intersection of Hwy 72 and Mastin Lake Road.

Police say a woman called and said her husband was shot at the Fuel City. According to police, she tried to drive her husband from the gas station to the hospital but crashed the car into a pole.

When officials arrived they confirmed that James Edwin Jones, 41, was shot. Jones was pronounced dead at 10:00 p.m., according to police.

Several police officers were searching nearby blocks on Tuesday night near Fuel City gas station.

This investigation is ongoing.

.@HsvPolice are at US-72 and Mastin Lake Road for what appears to be one person dead. @whnt pic.twitter.com/nAHS1edkva — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) March 27, 2019