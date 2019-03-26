New Jersey high school’s ‘Alien’ play is the talk of Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BERGEN, NJ — A New Jersey high school's production of the sci-fi classic "Alien" has gone viral and attracted the attention of celebrities who want to see the play at North Bergen High School.

Students had a small budget and no idea how they would pull off the intricate set design. They used Christmas decoration, model kit parts, bottle caps and toys.

Actor Paul Scheer shared several pieces of video from the play on Twitter.

"Can’t stop posting video from this," he tweeted. "'Alien' needs to go to Broadway NOW! (But only with HS kids)."

Elijah Wood and Patton Oswalt both shared video of the play and former MythBusters co-host Adam Savage said "I need to see this."

The play's directors say more footage from the show is coming soon and there will be an encore performance at a later date.

The students worked for around eight months on the play, art director Steve Defendini said.

