Gurley church fire ruled accidental

GURLEY, Ala. – The fire at Mt. Pisgah Seventh Day Adventist Church has been ruled accidental.

The church caught fire Sunday afternoon, and crews from Keel Mountain, Owens Cross Road, Central, Big Cove, and Gurley helped get the blaze under control.

The fellowship hall sustained the most damage – a gaping hole in the roof.

The Alabama Fire Marshal’s office told WHNT News 19 Sunday’s fire was “preventable.”

“They had recent asphalt work done and following that work, there was some grass and other vegetation going up through the new asphalt. The contractors who laid the asphalt came out and addressed the vegetation problem. On the day of the fire, they were out there trying to remedy that. They were using a torch to soften the asphalt so they could stop down over the vegetation. It’s called an accident because it’s preventable; more caution could have been used.”

The church is already moving forward, with the City of Gurley reaching out to help the congregation find temporary places to worship while the church’s insurance helps them cover rebuilding costs.