Five local student-athletes earn high school basketball honors at ASWA Player of the Year Banquet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Five local student-athletes took home some hardware at the ASWA High School Basketball Player of the Year Banquet in Montgomery for their play on the court this season. Here's a full list of the players who were honored:

ASWA Class Boys’ Players of the Year

Class 7A: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook

Class 6A: Kameron Woods, Pinson Valley

Class 5A: Cameron Tucker, Wenonah

Class 4A: Kobe Simmons, Talladega

Class 3A: Auston Leslie, Westminster Christian

Class 2A: Jayden Stone, Sacred Heart Catholic

Class 1A: Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage

AISA: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy

ASWA Girls Class ’ Players of the Year

Class 7A: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park

Class 6A: Marisa Snodgrass, Hazel Green

Class 5A: Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa

Class 4A: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville

Class 3A: Annie Hughes, Pisgah

Class 2A: Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs

Class 1A: River Baldwin, Pleasant Home

AISA: Kelsey Curry, Tuscaloosa Academy