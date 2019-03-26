Five local student-athletes earn high school basketball honors at ASWA Player of the Year Banquet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Five local student-athletes took home some hardware at the ASWA High School Basketball Player of the Year Banquet in Montgomery for their play on the court this season. Here's a full list of the players who were honored:

ASWA Class Boys’ Players of the Year
Class 7A: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
Class 6A: Kameron Woods, Pinson Valley
Class 5A: Cameron Tucker, Wenonah
Class 4A: Kobe Simmons, Talladega
Class 3A: Auston Leslie, Westminster Christian
Class 2A: Jayden Stone, Sacred Heart Catholic
Class 1A: Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage
AISA: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy

ASWA Girls Class ’ Players of the Year
Class 7A: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park
Class 6A: Marisa Snodgrass, Hazel Green
Class 5A: Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa
Class 4A: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville
Class 3A: Annie Hughes, Pisgah
Class 2A: Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs
Class 1A: River Baldwin, Pleasant Home
AISA: Kelsey Curry, Tuscaloosa Academy

