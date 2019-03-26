Decatur business offers scholarship opportunity for high-school seniors

DECATUR, Ala. – One Decatur business is offering a scholarship opportunity for high school seniors in the Tennessee Valley area.

Pro-Air Services, Inc. is offering a scholarship of $2,000.00 for its 11th annual scholarship competition and they named it the “Pro-Air, Pro-Earth Scholarship.”

The scholarship will be awarded to an area high school student who meets the following criteria:

Plans to attend a technical, two-year, or four-year college upon graduating from high school.

Maintained a GPA of 3.0 or higher and/or a score equal to or greater than 24/1650 on the ACT/SAT.

Provides a written essay that defines a Pro-Earth person.

Provide our organization with Pro-Earth recommendations that can be implemented following being named the award recipient.

Lives in the Tennessee Valley area.

Marshall Putman, the owner of Pro-Air Services, Inc. wants young people to grow up with a common sense approach of taking care of the environment.

Mail completed essay and letter from high school guidance counselor (with contact information) certifying GPA/Test Scores and post-secondary education plans to this address:

Pro-Air Services, Inc.

C/O Pro-Earth Scholarship

PO Box 5054

Decatur, AL 35601

Postmarked deadline for applicants is May 6th, 2019, students have almost two months to write a short essay.

Historically the winner’s essay length is about 2 to 2 ½ pages in length, according to organizers.

The winner of the Pro-Earth Scholarship will be announced on May 13th, 2019.

Guidance counselors may direct questions to Jason Putman at jasonp@pro-air.net or via telephone at 256-353-4446 or 256-858-8500.