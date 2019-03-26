Decatur business offers scholarship opportunity for high-school seniors

DECATUR, Ala. – One Decatur business is offering a scholarship opportunity for high school seniors in the Tennessee Valley area.
Pro-Air Services, Inc. is offering a scholarship of $2,000.00 for its 11th annual scholarship competition and they named it the “Pro-Air, Pro-Earth Scholarship.”
The scholarship will be awarded to an area high school student who meets the following criteria:
- Plans to attend a technical, two-year, or four-year college upon graduating from high school.
- Maintained a GPA of 3.0 or higher and/or a score equal to or greater than 24/1650 on the ACT/SAT.
- Provides a written essay that defines a Pro-Earth person.
- Provide our organization with Pro-Earth recommendations that can be implemented following being named the award recipient.
- Lives in the Tennessee Valley area.
Marshall Putman, the owner of Pro-Air Services, Inc. wants young people to grow up with a common sense approach of taking care of the environment.
Mail completed essay and letter from high school guidance counselor (with contact information) certifying GPA/Test Scores and post-secondary education plans to this address:
Pro-Air Services, Inc.
C/O Pro-Earth Scholarship
PO Box 5054
Decatur, AL 35601
Postmarked deadline for applicants is May 6th, 2019, students have almost two months to write a short essay.
Historically the winner’s essay length is about 2 to 2 ½ pages in length, according to organizers.
The winner of the Pro-Earth Scholarship will be announced on May 13th, 2019.
Guidance counselors may direct questions to Jason Putman at jasonp@pro-air.net or via telephone at 256-353-4446 or 256-858-8500.