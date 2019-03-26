Coffee shop opening first Alabama location at Times Plaza

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Another business is expanding to Alabama and opening their first location right here in the Rocket City.

Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate announced Tuesday Just Love Coffee Café will be coming to Times Plaza.

The restaurant will feature a breakfast and lunch menu based entirely on waffle irons.

In a news release, owner Travis Duehring said he wanted to give back to the community through the business.

“My wife, Dawn, and I have been a part of the Huntsville/Madison community for 19 years, and we wanted to put a business in place that would make an impact locally,” he said.

Featured items on the breakfast menu include breakfast sliders, sausage, egg & cheese biscuits, and a womelet, all prepared by being pressed in a waffle iron.

For lunch, guests can enjoy chicken quesadillas, quinoa-veggie wraps and classic grilled cheese sandwiches prepared the same way.

Duehring said some menu items will be exclusive to the Huntsville location.

The business began online in 2009, opening its first location in Murfressboro, Tenn. in 2011, with additional locations opening shortly after in Brentwood, Tenn. and Nashville. The business switched to a franchise model and plans to have 15 locations throughout the U.S. by the end of 2019.

Just Love Coffee Café Founder and CEO Rob Webb said the business was built to give back.

“In the first year of business, Just Love Coffee was able to donate just under $100,000 to families who were seeking adoption,” he said in a news release. Since then, the brand has expanded its outreach to aid in other causes—both local and international.”

Webb said the business has brought clean water systems to Ethiopia, assisted orphanages in Africa, and provided funding to benefit children with Autism.

As for the owner of the Huntsville franchise, Webb said the Duehrings were an easy choice.

“We seek partners and operators who share our passion for giving back, and we know Travis and Dawn will help uphold our high standards of service,” he continued.

The business will be open in winter 2019, and hours are already set: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week.

To learn more in the meantime, visit the brand’s website, Facebook, or Instagram.