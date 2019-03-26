Watch Live: Vice President Pence speaks at the USSRC for the National Space Council Meeting

Body found in Fort Payne creek identified

Posted 10:34 am, March 26, 2019, by

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Police have identified the body found last week in a small creek as a man from Jacksonville, Ala.

Police said Tuesday morning that the body was James Thomas Phillips, 25.

Someone reported the man’s body in a small creek off Prestwood Avenue on March 21.

The body was sent off for an autopsy to determine identification and a possible cause of death.

Police said preliminary results from that autopsy showed no violent trauma that could have led to Phillips’ death.

