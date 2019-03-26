Athens Police searching for Dollar General robber
ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police are searching for a robber.
According to police, the Dollar General at U.S. Highway 72 and U.S. Highway 31 was robbed around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Authorities are looking for a white male wearing a red hat, black jacket, tan pants, and sunglasses.
Police said the man told the clerk he had a gun and to give him all the money.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should contact Athens Police Investigator Johnathan Caldwell at (256) 233-8700.
34.802866 -86.971674