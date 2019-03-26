× Athens Police searching for Dollar General robber

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police are searching for a robber.

According to police, the Dollar General at U.S. Highway 72 and U.S. Highway 31 was robbed around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities are looking for a white male wearing a red hat, black jacket, tan pants, and sunglasses.

Police said the man told the clerk he had a gun and to give him all the money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact Athens Police Investigator Johnathan Caldwell at (256) 233-8700.