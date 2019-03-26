× Arab city offices closing early Wednesday for employee’s funeral

ARAB, Ala. – Arab city employees will get off work early Wednesday to attend the funeral of a city employee killed in a wreck.

All city offices will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday so employees can attend the funeral of Nicki Penn.

Penn was killed in a wreck at Northgate Drive and U.S. Highway 231 Saturday evening. The driver of the vehicle that hit the one she was riding in, Jeremy Jones, was arrested and charged with DUI.

Penn had worked in Arab’s Parks and Recreation department for about two years.