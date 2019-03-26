18-year-old injured in shooting on Binford Drive

Posted 5:29 pm, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12AM, March 27, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that put an 18-year-old woman in the hospital.

Police say they responded to a shooting call around 5 p.m. at 222 Binford Drive. When officers arrived they discovered the victim was shot during a physical fight with the offender, according to the report.

The 18-year-old was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police say the shooter was 16-years-old.

No arrests have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation.

