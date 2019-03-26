18-year-old injured in shooting on Binford Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that put an 18-year-old woman in the hospital.
Police say they responded to a shooting call around 5 p.m. at 222 Binford Drive. When officers arrived they discovered the victim was shot during a physical fight with the offender, according to the report.
The 18-year-old was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.
Police say the shooter was 16-years-old.
No arrests have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
34.722149 -86.596192