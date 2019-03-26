× 1 injured in shooting on Bonnell Drive, investigation continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that put one man in the hospital.

Police were called to the 4400 Block of Bonnell drive in reference to a shooting. Police say when they arrived, the victim stated he and his ex-girlfriend had an ongoing argument over personal property and that he was planning to meet her at Bonnell drive. According to police, when he arrived there was a man with a gun and the man fired one shot in the chest of the victim.

Police say the victim, 34, was transported by HEMSI to Huntsville Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been reported.