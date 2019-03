Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emma Wallen scored a game-high 22 points, including a go-ahead three-point basket in the final minute of overtime, to lead North Alabama to a 69-65 road victory at Southern Mississippi in the second round of the Women's Basketball Invitational.

With the win, UNA improves to 21- 8 and extends its season to play at either North Texas or Utah State in the WBI Final Four.

This is UNA's first season playing in Division 1 and their first post season run in the division.