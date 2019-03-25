Step into the roaring ’20s during annual ‘Night for CASA’ fundraiser

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Aging happens to us all! Since 1979, CASA of Madison County has been helping our aging and homebound neighbors to remain independent, safe, and a part of our community. Their mission is to provide volunteer services to assist with the unmet needs of aging and homebound (those persons of all ages who are wheelchair or bedbound) individuals that allow them to remain in their homes and age in place. They accomplish this mission through the installation of safety features like grab bars, handrails, and wheelchair ramps, providing access to medical appointments through transportation services, and keeping them comfortable in the winter through the TEMP$ Weatherization program.

These services are provided by volunteers, but the materials must be purchased through donated dollars. CASA will be hosting its major annual fundraiser, A Night for CASA, on April, 19 at 6 p.m. presented by Torch Technologies. This year they will be ‘Bringing Vintage Back to the Roaring 1920s’ in the Grand Hall at the Botanical Gardens.

CASA will be honoring the decades and invite guests to come decked out in attire from the Roaring 20s. The evening will be filled with good times, dancing to the sounds of the Huntsville’s In The Mood Swing Band, and fabulous food provided by Chef Ina, owner of Chef on Call Catering.

‘We plan on having a great time honoring the decades, while educating our community about those who lived and worked hard in days gone by, and who need our help now,’ says Ann Anderson, CASA of Madison County Executive Director.

The organization is seeking sponsorships from local companies, churches, and individuals. For more information about the event, tickets and table reservations and how you can support CASA of Madison County’s efforts, visit www.casamadisoncty.org/night or 256-533-7775.

About CASA

CASA (Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound) of Madison County is a nonprofit agency that helps seniors in Madison County, Alabama, age in place and remain safe and independent in their own homes. This year CASA celebrates 40 years of service thanks to the continued community support providing time and funds keeping our services at no cost to our clients. For more information visit http://www.casamadisoncty.org.

CASA of Madison County provided the above release to WHNT News 19.