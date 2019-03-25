Single vehicle crash claims life of Blounty County woman

DECATUR, Ala. – A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Oneonta woman, according to police.

Police say that Brandy Leigh Collum, 43, struck a tree while driving on the left side of the roadway on Blount County 1. The crash happened on Sunday at approximately 5:20 p.m. on March 24th, according to the report.

Collum, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to St. Vincents Hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to officials.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.