Sheriff: Inmate damages at Marshall County Jail cost more than half a million dollars

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The cost to fix damage done by inmates inside the Marshall County Jail is more than half a million dollars, the county sheriff said Monday.

Sheriff Phil Sims said a quote to fix the damage done is an estimated $502,000.

Sims and Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said the damage didn’t happen overnight, and the repairs are needed to get the jail back into the shape it needs to be in.

The commission meets Wednesday. Hutcheson said there is money in the courthouse and jail fund to make the repairs.

Some exterior work started at the jail last week to keep inmates from getting contraband into the facility.