Redstone Arsenal hosting job fair in May

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – On Wednesday, May 1, Redstone Arsenal will be hosting a job fair.

The fair is being held at The Summit, Building #130, and is open to all veterans, active duty military, guard/reserve, family members, government civilians, and contractors that have access to the Arsenal.

Employers from local and national organizations will be on site, with immediate openings available.

Job seekers are required to RSVP to the event and upload their resume at www.transitioncareers.com/events/RA.

Employers interested in recruiting at the event should send an email to employer@transitioncareers.com.

Job seekers with additional questions should email jobseeker@transitioncareers.com.