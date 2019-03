× Pence visit will lead to some I-565 backups Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Huntsville Tuesday is expected to cause some traffic backups on Interstate 565.

Pence, the chairman of the National Space Council, will be in town Tuesday for the council’s fifth meeting. It takes place at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Huntsville police said traffic on I-565 will back up intermittently in some areas from 10-11 a.m. and again from 2-3 p.m.