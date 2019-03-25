On the job hunt? The DeKalb Ambulance Service is hiring

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The DeKalb Ambulance Service is looking to fill multiple positions on their team. If you’re interested, you’re encouraged to stop by their main office located at 208 Airport Road in Fort Payne to fill out an application. Positions include:

Part-time paramedics

Starting pay is $15/hour. At DeKalb Ambulance Service, you will have the chance to be the best part of someone’s worst day and impact a life in a positive manner. We’re looking for individuals that have a passion for providing quality patient care to those we serve as well as their family members.

ADPH licensed paramedic required

NREMT-P certification required

HCP CPR required

Current driver’s license

Part-time EMT Basic and EMT Advanced

Starting pay based on experience

ADPH licensed EMT Basic or EMT Advanced required

NREMT certification required

HCP CPR required

EVOC certification required

Current driver’s license

Alternate Transport Service (ATS)

Starting pay is $10/hour. At DeKalb Ambulance Service, we provide alternate means of transportation for doctor’s visits, dialysis, dentist appointments, etc. If you would like more information on this position, contact Director Cheryl Turner.