On the job hunt? The DeKalb Ambulance Service is hiring

Posted 3:14 pm, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:15PM, March 25, 2019

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The DeKalb Ambulance Service is looking to fill multiple positions on their team. If you’re interested, you’re encouraged to stop by their main office located at 208 Airport Road in Fort Payne to fill out an application. Positions include:

Part-time paramedics

Starting pay is $15/hour. At DeKalb Ambulance Service, you will have the chance to be the best part of someone’s worst day and impact a life in a positive manner. We’re looking for individuals that have a passion for providing quality patient care to those we serve as well as their family members.

  • ADPH licensed paramedic required
  • NREMT-P certification required
  • HCP CPR required
  • Current driver’s license

Part-time EMT Basic and EMT Advanced

Starting pay based on experience

  • ADPH licensed EMT Basic or EMT Advanced required
  • NREMT certification required
  • HCP CPR required
  • EVOC certification required
  • Current driver’s license

Alternate Transport Service (ATS)

Starting pay is $10/hour. At DeKalb Ambulance Service, we provide alternate means of transportation for doctor’s visits, dialysis, dentist appointments, etc. If you would like more information on this position, contact Director Cheryl Turner.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.