North Jackson names Chandler Tygard as new head football coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After working as an assistant for eight head coaches over 15 years at the college and high school levels, Chandler Tygard is getting his chance to run a team. Tygard, who spent last season as Madison Academy's offensive coordinator, was approved to be North Jackson's new head coach.

Tygard began his coaching career at Tennessee and coached with the Vols' program for seven seasons, and he's also coached at several other high schools and colleges throughout his career.

Now he's taking over a program that holds the sixth highest winning percentage in state history; the Chiefs went 11-1 last season and North Jackson has recorded just three losing seasons since 1988.