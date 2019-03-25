Nashville NWS To Offer Free Weather 101 Courses Online

The National Weather Service in Nashville will be offering FREE Weather 101 courses online during the month of April! You will need to register and watch the courses live, but you can do so from the comfort of your home.

The Weather 101 courses will be offered in a series designed to teach the public about weather and forecasting. The goal is for citizens to be well informed, so that they will be able to understand and follow forecasts and severe weather coverage more easily.

The classes will cover topics in weather observation, upper air soundings, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, and radar meteorology. You can register for as many of the classes as you want, or choose the classes that interest you most. No prior training or meteorological background is needed.

The courses will be offered through the program Go-To Meeting, which is free and available on both Macs and PCs (it’s even available as an app so you can watch on your smart devices). If you want to be able to ask questions you will need your own VOIP mic, but this is not a requirement. You will at least need working speakers so that you can hear and follow along during the courses.

To view the available classes and register head over to the NWS page here: www.weather.gov/ohx/weather101