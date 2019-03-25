Montgomery seeking artists for new project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The City of Montgomery Public Art Commission is seeking artists to be part of the Montgomery Book Bench Project. It’s a new effort to encourage reading, provide a place for people to rest, and to instill an appreciation of public art in the community.

WSFA-TV reports the commission is looking for artists, or teams of artists, to paint 12 benches designed in the shape of open books. The commission wants the artists to design and paint the benches with inspiration from a pre-selected list of beloved children’s and young adult books.

The benches will be placed throughout the city and county for permanent use at libraries, community centers, and elementary schools.

The deadline to submit ideas is May 17.