× Man charged with running from Boaz police

BOAZ, Ala. – An Oneonta man is facing several charges related to a police chase over the weekend.

Anthony Lira, 23, led Boaz police on a chase Saturday afternoon around 3:15 p.m., according to the Boaz Police Department.

Officers tried to pull Lira’s car over, but he drove off as an officer approached his car. Police then chased him south on Highway 431, where they said he began throwing drugs out of the car’s window.

Lira’s car lost a tire during the chase but he kept driving, police said, spraying sparks and pieces of his brakes until he got into Attalla.

A Boaz officer and an Etowah County deputy blocked Lira from leaving the parking lot of a gas station in Attala, authorities said, and they pulled him from his vehicle and arrested him.

Lira was charged with meth possession, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment.