Madison County EMA switches their emergency notification platform

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Technology is often the best resource when safety agencies in our area need to get important information quickly to the public.

Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency is making a full switch from Nixle alerts to a new platform called ‘CivicReady’. Similar to Nixle alerts, these alerts will be delivered to your phone and email but there are other benefits.

“This software is going to offer us a little bit more technology. One, it does have the option if people want to sign up and actually get a phone call with a voice message it will allow that. Plus, also it allows us to focus on specific locations through GIS technology,” stated Jeff Birdwell, the Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director.

How do I sign up?

Sign up is easy-

Text: EMA to 30890

or

Visit: Huntsvilleal.regroup.com and enter your contact information. They will send updated alerts with voice, text, or email.

Modifications to alerts can be made anytime after initial signup.

The new CivicReady platform will replace Nixle for mass notifications from the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency. It is live now! The Nixle account should be closed by May 1, so sign up now! pic.twitter.com/RTQxUwi2pF — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamRedstone) March 25, 2019

People will still receive Nixles as the transition takes place but the Huntsville-Madison County EMA’s Nixle account will be shut off on May 1st. Recent severe weather delayed the switch to avoid confusion.