Lawmaker apologizes for outburst in Alabama House chamber

Rep. Juandalynn Givan issued a statement over the weekend to “humbly express my apologies to my colleagues.” The Birmingham Democrat said she also wanted to challenge fellow lawmakers “to avoid actions that encourage division and oppression.”

“In light of a recent incident that I felt directly challenged my constitutional rights and those of all Alabamians I responded in a manner that did not reflect my character or political office,” Givan said.

Video from Alabama Public Television showed Givan repeatedly shouting at House Speaker Mac McCutcheon during Thursday debate. The speaker said the outburst “included a stream of harassing statements and obscenities.”

The incident began after Givan was gaveled down for breaking decorum rules when she referred to Republican colleagues as “cowardly” while criticizing how the Republican majority runs the chamber. Givan shouted back that she has a “right to say what I’m saying.” McCutcheon turned off her microphone as Givan continued to shout from the House floor.

After the House took a recess, the confrontation continued at the speaker’s desk. Givan then left the chamber with security officers behind her.

McCutcheon in a statement said that the incident was “disappointing to me as it was shocking.”

McCutcheon said he would have used House rules to have Givan removed for the day, had she not voluntarily left.