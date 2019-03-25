I-565 shut down near Wall Triana Highway after multiple wrecks

MADISON, Ala. – Several wrecks shut down Interstate 565 near Wall Triana Highway Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from ALGO, the first wreck occurred around 4 p.m. on westbound I-565 near Wall Triana Highway.

ALGO tweeted roughly 10 minutes later with information on a second wreck 0.2 miles from the first Wall Triana wreck.

ALGO tweeted about a third wreck near Glenn Hearn Blvd nearly five minutes later.

Madison Police shut down Interstate 565 at Wall Triana Highway around 4:10 p.m. as a result of these wrecks. Motorists were advised to expect delays for the next hour.

