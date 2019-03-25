Gurley church continuing to move forward after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURLEY, Ala. - Since Mount Pigsah Seventh Day Adventist Church caught fire Sunday around 2:00 p.m., the church has already begun cleaning up the debris.

However, Adele Humphrey, the pastor's wife, said they're staying positive no matter how bad the church's conditions are.

"We're going forth in faith. We're looking at this as a blessing. What was meant to be evil, God is going to turn into good," she explained.

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Humphrey said they're already starting to pick up and move forward.

"ServPro - they're in the process of cleaning out the large debris," she continued.

Once the ceiling panels, electrical debris, and AC ductwork is removed, ServPro will come back to do some refining.

Humphrey said this cleanup could be for the best.

"And pretty soon, we're going to look and see a better church," she exclaimed.

Until then, Humphrey said they'll have to meet for their service on Saturday's somewhere else.

"The city hall has offered to let us worship there," she stated.

They're checking to see if the City Hall's room is big enough for their service. She said they're thankful for the help from the city hall, and they're glad their insurance is going to cover the cost of the repairs.

What's most incredible about Humphrey is that even in this time of need, she says they're not worrying about themselves or their church's conditions; they know it will all be fixed with time.

"We're just going to keep on doing what we were doing before. feeding the hungry, praying, encouraging, and just being here for people in need," she said.

Fire marshals say they'll have a final report on what caused the fire on Tuesday.

