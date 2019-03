Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rochester Americans announced that the team has called defensemen Kurt Gosselin up from the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Gosselin just wrapped up his senior season playing for UAH and started his professional career last month. Gosselin finished his career with the Chargers recording 15 points (4+11) in 25 games for UAH while serving as team captain. In four years with UAH, he amassed 58 points (20+58) over 118 career games.