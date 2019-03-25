Cullman Regional offering free Prostate Cancer Screening

CULLMAN, Ala. – According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1 in 9 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Cullman Regional will offer free Prostate Cancer Screenings on Wednesday, March 27th in the Cullman Regional Urology Clinic. While the screenings are free, an appointment is required.

Schedule an appointment by calling the Cullman Regional Urology Clinic at (256) 737-2177.

Cullman Regional’s screenings offer the opportunity to check your risk for prostate cancer through a PSA test and a digital prostate exam. The screening is available for men ages 50 – 69 or men over 40 who have a family history of prostate cancer. African-American men have a higher risk for prostate cancer and should start getting screened at age 40.

Family history, race, and age are the greatest risk factors for developing prostate cancer. It is second-most common cancer in U.S. men and is highly treatable if detected early.

For more information about the Cullman Regional Urology Clinic or services provided at Cullman Regional, visit www.cullmanregional.com.