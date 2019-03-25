× Cullman Police looking for person of interest

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Police announced Monday they are searching for a person of interest.

In a Facebook post, Cullman police asked for the public’s assistance, saying one of their investigators wants to speak with the person regarding a reported incident.

Anybody who thinks they know the person should contact Cullman Police Investigator Max Bartlett at (256) 775-7170 or send a private message to the Cullman Police Facebook page.