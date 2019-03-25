Cullman Police looking for person of interest

Posted 2:41 pm, March 25, 2019, by

Photo courtesy Cullman Police Department

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Police announced Monday they are searching for a person of interest.

In a Facebook post, Cullman police asked for the public’s assistance, saying one of their investigators wants to speak with the person regarding a reported incident.

Anybody who thinks they know the person should contact Cullman Police Investigator Max Bartlett at (256) 775-7170 or send a private message to the Cullman Police Facebook page.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.