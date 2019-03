Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Atlanta Braves have announced their opening series starting pitchers, and a Buckhorn High School grad is on the list.

Kyle Wright is set to pitch for the Braves in their game against the Phillies on March 31; this will be Wright's first career start in the majors.

The Huntsville native graduated from Buckhorn in 2014, went on to play at Vanderbilt and now is making the 256 proud in Atlanta.