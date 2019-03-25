× Boaz looking for two who left hospital after chase wreck, both considered armed

BOAZ, Ala. – Police are looking for two people who left the hospital after being involved in a police chase and crash last week.

Police said Marcus Blake Parker, 24, of Boaz, and Angela Baker Upton, 42, of Albertville, should be considered armed.

Parker and Upton were thrown from a stolen vehicle that overturned during a chase on March 19, Boaz police said. They were both airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

Parker, who police said had serious injuries, left the hospital the night of the crash. Upton had life-threatening injuries, police said, but left Huntsville Hospital Monday.

Parker has warrants for first-degree receiving stolen property, drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment. Upton has warrants from multiple agencies for escape, drug possession, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, tampering with evidence and worthless checks.

Anyone who has seen Parker or Upton is asked to contact the Boaz Police department at 256-592-6812.