Athens City Council names new Cemetery, Parks, and Recreation director

Posted 8:28 pm, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33PM, March 25, 2019

Athens City Hall

ATHENS, Ala. – Monday night, the Athens City Council named a new director of Cemetery, Parks, and Recreation.

Bert Bradford will fill the spot left vacant with the death of Ben Wiley in December.

Mayor Ronnie Marks, who, along with the human resources director, recommended Bradford’s hiring, was happy the spot was filled from within the city.

“Since Ben’s death our staff has done a great job of keeping services going through a tough time,” he said. “We are excited to fill the position from within and to keep the program moving forward.”

 

