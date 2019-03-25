× Athens City Council names new Cemetery, Parks, and Recreation director

ATHENS, Ala. – Monday night, the Athens City Council named a new director of Cemetery, Parks, and Recreation.

Council appoints Bert Bradford as director of Cemetery/Parks/Recreation. The position had been held by Ben Wiley who died in November. — City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) March 25, 2019

Bert Bradford will fill the spot left vacant with the death of Ben Wiley in December.

Mayor Ronnie Marks, who, along with the human resources director, recommended Bradford’s hiring, was happy the spot was filled from within the city.

“Since Ben’s death our staff has done a great job of keeping services going through a tough time,” he said. “We are excited to fill the position from within and to keep the program moving forward.”