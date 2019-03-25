Alabama’s Dazon Ingram announces transfer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama basketball guard Dazon Ingram announced he will not be returning to play for the Tide next season.

Ingram made the announcement on his Instagram page saying, "Had you told me that I would have had the opportunity of a lifetime to live out my dreams at one of the greatest schools in the nation, I would've laughed at you. I have learned a lot and met great people that have helped shape me into the person I am today. With that said, my journey at Alabama has come to an end."

Ingram has spent the past four seasons at Alabama; he averaged 7.1 points per game as a redshirt junior for the Crimsom Tide last season. Ingram will be immediately eligible at another school as a graduate transfer.