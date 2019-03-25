Alabama likely to sit Terrell Lewis for spring practice

Posted 10:05 pm, March 25, 2019, by

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Terrell Lewis probably won't practice again this spring for Alabama.

The red-shirt junior outside linebacker will likely sit for the remainder of spring ball for precautionary reasons, as he continues to work back from the torn ACL he suffered last summer.

Lewis, who suffered the injury in July, has missed each of the Crimson Tide's last two practices; he's been walking normal but has been wearing a pretty substantial brace to the Tide's spring workouts.

If healthy, Lewis could finally have his long-awaited breakout season for the Tide.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.