Alabama likely to sit Terrell Lewis for spring practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Terrell Lewis probably won't practice again this spring for Alabama.

The red-shirt junior outside linebacker will likely sit for the remainder of spring ball for precautionary reasons, as he continues to work back from the torn ACL he suffered last summer.

Lewis, who suffered the injury in July, has missed each of the Crimson Tide's last two practices; he's been walking normal but has been wearing a pretty substantial brace to the Tide's spring workouts.

If healthy, Lewis could finally have his long-awaited breakout season for the Tide.