Alabama football scores two new recruits

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - As the Alabama football team looks ahead to the 2019 season, several high school players are now looking forward to joining the Crimson Tide.

Seth McLaughlin, a three star offensive tackle from Buford, Georgia becomes Alabama's 13th commitment in the 2020 class and the first offensive lineman. McLaughlin announced his commitment on Twitter after his visit to Alabama this past weekend saying he is 110% committed to Alabama.

Richard Hunt, a tight end from Tennessee, also announced his decision to commit to the Tide on Twitter after spending the weekend in Tuscaloosa.

The 6'7 250 pound player has accepted a preferred walk on opportunity at Alabama for the 2019 class. He's only played football for one year for his senior season, but received PWO offers from six other SEC schools.