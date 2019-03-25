Alabama athletics director addresses search for basketball coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Now that Avery Johnson is officially out as Alabama's basketball coach, the University now has to deal with finding someone to replace Johnson in the head role.

Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne addressed the media Monday to discuss the basketball coaching search that is underway.

Regarding Johnson's buyout, Byrne says that both sides arrived at a figure with which they were comfortable. One of the main takeaways was Byrne saying there will be a lot of rumors around this search; Byrne made it a point to say, "unless you hear it from me, don't believe it."

"Player development at the same time, college background, strong academics and NCAA compliance those will be four of the primary factors we'll be looking at. We want a relentless recruiter as a head coach and someone who has the ability to put together a great staff that recruits well and makes our student athletes better across the board," Byrne said.

Byrne also says that Alabama wants to keep its reputation in the forefront regarding the search for someone to lead their basketball program.

"We're gonna be very thorough during this process. We want to make sure we keep the University of Alabama's reputation at the forefront of what we do. I think our sports should compete at the highest levels and contend for championships and we know that's 100% the case here at Alabama," Byrne said. "We're not terribly concerned with geographic footprint, we're not terribly concerned about winning the press conference we are concerned about getting a great basketball coach for the University of Alabama."